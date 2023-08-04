Akhilesh, Tiwari slam BJP, jubilation in Congress over stay on Rahul conviction

There was enthusiasm among the Congress leaders and workers in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after senior Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi got a big relief from the Supreme Court in the “Modi” surname case.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was among the first leaders to react on the Supreme Court verdict who slammed the BJP for its hostile attitude towards the Opposition.

In a tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said Rahul Gandhi’s relief by the Supreme Court has boosted people’s faith in Indian democracy and judiciary. “By staying the punishment of Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court has again boosted the faith of the people in the judiciary. The arrogant flag of BJP’s negative politics should bow today in mourning of their moral demise,” he added.

Deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha and Member, Central Congress Steering Committee, Pramod Tiwari, said that the “heinous conspiracy hatched by the BJP” in view of the growing popularity of Rahul Gandhi from “Bharat Jodo Yatra” has been demolished and again a lion will roar in the Lok Sabha, unveiling every corruption of the BJP which was not being “liked” by the “Modi Government”.

“An attempt was made by the BJP to silence the voice of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, but today the Supreme Court has set an example of rejecting the wrong facts given in the court,” he said.

Tiwari claimed that “the defeat of the BJP has commenced and INDIA’s victory has begun”. “The conspiracy of the BJP has now been exposed in front of the people of the country and the people of the country will definitely punish the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress workers distributed sweets and danced to the drum beats at the state party headquarters after hearing the verdict.

Congress state president Brijlal Khabri commented that it is a victory of love against hatred.