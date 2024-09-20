Akhilesh sidelined Azam Khan after using him for Muslim votes: Omprakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Omprakash Rajbhar, on Friday, slammed Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for ignoring Mohammad Azam Khan after using him to get Muslim votes.

” Akhilesh Yadav needs a slave who is deaf and dumb and only says yes to his words,” he alleged.

Talking to media persons here, Omprakash Rajbhar alleged that the

Samajwadi Party is guilty in Azam Khan’s case and now the party has left him to fight the case on his own.

He also alleged that the SP used Azam Khan only to get Muslim votes during elections. “The SP used Azam Khan and took the votes of his community, but never gave any share to him and his community. It never made Azam the deputy chief minister,” he said, adding when he was with SP after the 2022 assembly elections Akhilesh Yadav did not allow him to go to Sitapur jail to meet Azam Khan.

The UP minister said the Samajwadi Party implicated Azam Khan in the case in which he is in jail. “If the SP had worked within the ambit of law, he would not have been in jail today. The party showed 100 per cent favoritism towards Azam Khan,” he claimed.

Omprakash Rajbhar alleged that Akhilesh Yadav misleads Muslims for votes, uses them for votes and instigates them against BJP.

On the question of Azam family not being able to pay Rs 10,000 in the court and had sought time, he said earlier all used to say that he was a king, but now it is reversed.