Akhilesh moving fast on his ‘bicycle’, leading in 38 seats

For the first time since the 2017 elections, Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav has got a big success. After losing badly in two consecutive assembly elections and one Lok Sabha election, now it seems to be getting a taste of victory with the party leading in 38 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has been campaigning with his PDA (Backward, Dalit and Minority) slogan in this election. Interestingly, this will be SP’s best ever performance in Lok Sabha elections after Mulayam Singh Yadav. The way Akhilesh Yadav added caste equations in this election, the math of BJP seems to be collapsing.

Watching the trend, it seems that the Bahujan Samaj Party’s vote bank also went in favour of the Congress and the SP.

Akhilesh is leading by a margin of 80,597 votes in Kannauj constituency ahead of Subrat Pathak of the BJP.

He has won from the Kannauj constituency — which was also held by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav before him — thrice and held it from 2000 to 2012, when he vacated it after becoming CM.

Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav is leading in Mainpuri by a margin of more than 1,28,991 votes.

A SP bastion since 1998, the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency was breached by the BJP in 2019, when Subrat Pathak won by a margin of about 12,000 votes, narrowly defeating Dimple.

After maintaining suspense, Akhilesh Yadav had filed nomination from the seat at the last moment to reclaim SP’s strong areas from the BJP, which has made strong inroads in the past 10 years. He has represented Kannauj three times in a row in 2000 (bypoll), 2004, and 2009.