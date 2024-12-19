Akhilesh, Mayawati demand apology from Shah on Ambedkar remarks

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday condemned the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Dr B R Ambedkar, and demanded an unconditional apology for his “anti-Dalit” remarks.

Both SP President Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have expressed their annoyance at the statement and said that it has hurt the sentiments of the dalits, who worship Baba Saheb as their God.

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, who was in Lucknow on Thursday and held a meeting with his Party leaders and workers claimed that people of BJP do not respect Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and that is the reason this kind of language had been used.

Advertisement

“The Home Minister has insulted Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and he should apologise. The demand of the MPs regarding the apology of the Home Minister is correct. Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji is the God of the backward, Dalits, poor, deprived, exploited and oppressed classes. People of PDA consider Baba Saheb as God and respect him like God.

“Today he is worshiped in every home and we all respect him a lot. He made the constitution of the country and gave rights, authority and respect to everyone,” SP President claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav said that Baba Saheb showed the poor and deprived society the way to live with dignity through the Constitution.

“BJP does not accept Baba Saheb’s constitution. The whole country is watching what kind of language the BJP people are using for Baba Saheb Ambedkar. These are the same people who wanted to change the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. These people are attacking democracy,” he said.

Mr. Yadav said that this is not an A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) nor there is any technical fault, this fault lies within him which has come out.

” What has come out about Baba Saheb is the natural feeling of BJP leaders. We are already saying that democracy and the Constitution are in danger. This matter came to light in Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that people of BJP hate backward people, poor, Dalits, minorities and half the population.

BSP supremo Mayawati has also issued a statement amid the uproar over Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on Constitution maker Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

She has demanded Union Minister Amit Shah to withdraw his statement. She said that Baba Saheb’s followers will never forgive Amit Shah and any move of BJP will not succeed.

Mayawati said that Congress has also always opposed Dr. Ambedkar. Baba Saheb himself had advised Dalits to stay away from Congress.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party demonstrated today in various districts of the state including the capital Lucknow in protest against the remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah on Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Samajwadi Party MLA Shri Atul Pradhanan, who was expelled by the assembly Speajers yesterday , sat on a dharna at the Gandhi statue located at Hazratganj intersection in Lucknow.

A protest was held by burning the effigy of Amit Shah at Gate No. 1 of Lucknow University, after which the student leaders were detained.

A memorandum was submitted to the President by protesting against Amit Shah in Tehsil Alapur of Ambedkar Nagar district. The effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah was burnt near the statue of Chandrashekhar Azad in Deoria.

A foot march was carried out from Lohia Trust in Mirzapur and a memorandum was submitted in the name of the President at the Collectorate. The effigy of the Home Minister was burnt in Ghazipur.