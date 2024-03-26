Akhilesh congratulates Left for sweeping JNUSU polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday called the victory of the Left-backed groups in the JNU Students’ Union polls as the “win of PDA”, adding that the BJP will also be defeated in a similar fashion in the upcoming general election.

PDA, an acronym coined by the SP leader, stands for ‘pichhde’ (backward classes), Dalit and ‘alpsankhyak’ (minorities).

In a social media post, he said, “Many congratulations to all the victorious office-bearers, including the Dalit president, and congrats to the alert voters who elected them, the students, and best wishes for continuing to defeat those who have created a negative image of JNU. Keep hoisting the flag of positive politics in the interest of the country!”

“Like the students of JNU, the youth across the country are worried about unprecedented unemployment,” he said.

Yadav said under the BJP rule, the “frustration of not getting a job” due to paper leak and the “immense corruption” of the saffron party in the form of electoral bonds has frustrated the youth.

“To remove forever the plague of expensive education and all-round inflation, we have to inspire people to vote out the BJP,” he added.

The SP president also shared the mantra to win the elections by keeping a vigilant eye on fake voting till the last moment at the polling place; to be mobilized to keep 24-hour vigil on EVM warehouses; and work to stand firm until the election results are declared and the certificate of victory is received.

“That is why, to protect the future of our country, we appeal to the youth under our campaign ‘Voting Bhi-Savdhan Bhi’ that no laxity or rest until there is proof of victory. The ‘anti-youth BJP’ will be defeated by the united power of all you boys and girls,” he said.

“… remove BJP, save the country! Remove BJP, get a job! Remove BJP, save the future! Remove BJP, save the Constitution!” he added.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Sunday elected its first Dalit president from the Left-backed groups after nearly three decades.

In the polls that happened after a hiatus of four years, Dhananjay Kumar from the All India Students’ Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president’s post by securing 2,598 votes against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera who secured 1,676 votes.