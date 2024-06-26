Akhilesh, Brinda meet Atishi at hospital, blame LG, Centre for Delhi’s water crisis

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, along with CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, met Delhi Water Minister Atishi at the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday.

Atishi was admitted to the hospital after her health started deteriorating on Tuesday due to fasting as part of a ‘Jal Satyagraha’.

After the meeting, the Delhi minister, the SP chief said, “I have inquired about her health, she is a fighter and knows how to fight for the people.”

Attacking the BJP, he said ever since it came to power at the Centre, the problems of the chief ministers of the Opposition-ruled states have increased. Delhi did not get the help that is due to it from the Central government because of constant discrimination against the state governments under Opposition parties.

Commenting on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav said this is not the first time that the CBI has targeted the Opposition. The BJP has been constantly using the Central institutions and investigating agencies to target the people who pose a threat to them. This is the reason people voted against them in the Lok Sabha elections albeit with the solace of not sending them out of power outright.

CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, while praising Atishi for valiantly fighting for the people of Delhi, called it unfortunate that the Central government and the LG have adopted a discriminatory approach towards Delhi denying the city its rightful share of water.

“Atishi has fought the people’s battle very bravely for which we salute her. She told us she would continue her fight for the people of Delhi once her health improves,” she said.

Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21 as she got no response from PM Modi to her letter pleading with him to resolve the water crisis by asking the Haryana government to release Delhi’s share of water i.e. 100 MGD in Yamuna River.

Her health started deteriorating on the fifth day of her fast with her blood sugar and blood pressure dropping while the ketone level in her urine increased necessitating her admission to the ICU of the LNJP Hospital on Tuesday.

Atishi’s condition is reportedly stable now.