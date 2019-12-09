Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar met for the first time on Sunday after their dramatic 80-hour government formation in Maharashtra.

Both the leaders were invited for the wedding of independent legislator Sanjay Shinde on Sunday and shared common sofa. The media was furiously clicked away from the place.

On Monday, Ajit Pawar speaking on his encounter with Fadnavis said no one is a permanent enemy in politics.

“He was invited, I was also invited for the wedding by Sanjay Shinde. We were seated together so we just discussed the weather,” said Pawar.

On the question about when the porfolios would be allocated in Maharashtra, he said, “It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister who will take a decision.”

On the post of Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar said that the party workers want him in the post, but the final decision will be of NCP President Sharad Pawar and Maha Vikas Aghadi.

He also rebutted any clean chit from the investigating agency in the irrigation scam case.

On November 23, in a dramatic manner, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister. The government lasted for only four days and Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi formed the government.