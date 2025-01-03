Air Vice Marshal Manmeet Singh assumes charge as Senior Officer-in-Charge, Administration, Western Air Command

Air Vice Marshal Manmeet Singh on Friday assumed the role of Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration at Headquarters Western Air Command.

Commissioned into the Administration Branch of the Indian Air Force on 13th June 1992, Air Vice Marshal Singh is an alumnus of several military institutions, including the National Defence College and the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Defence Studies and a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management from the National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), Faridabad.

Over the course of his career, Air Vice Marshal Singh has held significant positions across a variety of operational units, command headquarters, and at Air Headquarters, contributing to the strategic and administrative leadership of the Indian Air Force.