Kuwait fire tragedy: Flight with bodies of 31 victims arrives in Kerala

An Indian Airforce aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians, who died in a building fire in Kuwait’s Mangaf, landed in Kochi airport at 10.25 am on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with the Kuwait authorities regarding repatriation, was onboard the aircraft.

The mortal remains of 31 people — 23 from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka — were handed over to the authorities in Kochi. After clearance, the remaining 14 bodies will be sent to Delhi in the same aircraft.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Opposition leader VD Satheesan received the mortal remains of 31 victims from Kerala at the airport.

Public paid homage to the deceased at the airport. Ambulances took the bodies of the victims from Kerala and Tamil Nadu to their respective homes after a guard of honour.The body of the Karnataka native will be airlifted, authorities said.

At least 50 workers, including 45 Indians, were killed and 49 others injured in a building fire in Kuwait’s Mangaf on Wednesday.