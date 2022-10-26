Air Quality in Delhi: The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city fell under the ‘very poor’ category at 349. Meanwhile, the adjoining city, Noida’s AQI was also recorded at 360 which is under the ‘very poor’ category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the AQI stood at 357 (under very poor category) at Anand Vihar on 12 p.m., ITO registered an AQI of 259, Lodhi Road (195) under the moderate category, Patparganj (268) AQI under poor category.

However, the pollution levels in the National Capital were lowest post Diwali this year.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said, on Tuesday, that this year pollution level in the National Capital was the lowest after Diwali compared to the last five years.

Sharing the figures of the last five years, Gopal Rai said this year, there has been a reduction of 30 percent in pollution compared to last year itself. “Thirty per cent less firecrackers were burst in Delhi this Diwali, people are becoming aware”, the Delhi Environment Minister had said.

Meanwhile, people in Delhi woke up to a blanket of smog as the air quality in the national capital on Monday morning remained in the “poor” category with the overall AQI at 276.

The Delhi government on Friday announced the ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital. Just like the previous year, the campaign will start from 28 October, after Diwali.

Through the campaign, which proved to be a huge success in the past as well in spreading awareness about vehicular pollution, public representatives and officials motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at the red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

Giving more details at a press conference, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said, “First phase of ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign will run from October 28 to November 28. We will make commuters aware about vehicular pollution through various means. The campaign will run mainly on 100 crowded intersections.”

The air quality in the city is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter.