Amid the nationwide lockdown, the air pollution in the national capital has increased a notch and stood in ‘moderate’ category on Sunday.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), PM 2.5 is docked at 56 while the PM 10 stood at 104 in the ‘moderate’ category.

Till last week, the air quality was good but it spiked on March 6 after the people burst crackers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for lighting diyas to mark fight against coronavirus.

According to the data published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI at Delhi Technological University stood at 108, 131 in Mundaka, 96 in Dwarka, 80 in ITO and 92 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted strong surface winds during the day-time. The maximum and minimum temperatures hover over 37 and 22 degrees.

PM Modi after a four-hour long meeting with the Chief Ministers of states has decided to extend the lockdown till April 30.