AIP demands MP Engineer Rashid’s release ahead of winter session of Parliament

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has urged the government to release MP Engineer Rashid to enable him to attend the upcoming winter session of the Parliament that begins on 25 November.

Engineer Rashid is lodged in the Tihar Jail on the charges of terror funding.

AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi emphasised that Engineer Rashid’s electoral victory in 2024, achieved despite his continued incarceration in Tihar Jail since 2019, is a testament to the overwhelming trust and mandate he enjoys among the people of North Kashmir.

“It has been the desire of the people of North Kashmir since 2019 that their issues be represented by Engineer Rashid in the Parliament. Though he came close to victory in 2019, securing the second position, he made history in 2024 by winning while lodged in Tihar Jail. This mandate is not just symbolic but a clear expression of the people’s will. The Government of India must respect this democratic mandate by ensuring his release before the commencement of the Parliament session,” said Inam Un Nabi.

The AIP chief spokesperson further pointed out that democracy thrives on dialogue and representation. Engineer Rashid’s presence in Parliament would only enrich the discussions and provide a much-needed platform for the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

His continued incarceration sends a negative message and undermines the democratic ethos of the country, he added.