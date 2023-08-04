“Aim to secure future of students”: CM Hemant Soren on bill passed to curb paper leaks

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that his government’s aim is to secure the future of students caught in the nexus involved in alleged “paper leak” in competitive exams in the state.

CM Soren’s remarks came hours after the state government passed a bill to prevent cheating and “paper leak” in competitive exams.

Addressing the media in Ranchi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that his government was looking to provide a solution to the problems being faced by the students in the recruitment process.

“We do not want students to face any crisis. That is the motive of our Government…We are looking for solutions to their problems,” CM Soren said, referring to the paper leak menance.

CM Soren lashed out at the previous governments for “playing with the future” of the students.

Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023.

The Bill is an effort to crack down on use of unfair means and irregularities in examinations and plug incidents of question paper leaks as it deals with stringent provisions of punishment for students caught cheating during examinations as well as nexus involved in leaking the question papers or any other unfair activities.

The Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023, will be a measure to crack down on the use of unfair means in competitive exams and also to prevent question paper leaks in the state.

The bill proposes strict punishment for cheating and paper leaks in competitive exams conducted by the Jharkhand government.

“Any candidate caught cheating or using any unfair means during a competitive exam will be punished with three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh,” officials said.

On failure to pay the fine, the imprisonment will be another additional 9 months, the bill proposes.