AIIMS nursing student hangs herself to death

A second-year student of Bachelors of Science at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on Tuesday, police said.

The police got a call from the institution at 11.30 am, and a team was rushed to the spot where they found the 21-year-old woman hanging from the ceiling fan with a ‘dupatta’.

It has been found that she was a resident of Sheikhpura in Bihar.

According to police, the crime investigation team inspected the place, and further legal proceedings were initiated in the matter.

A suicide note was found in which the girl expressed that she was in depression due to her nursing studies and preparation for the BPSC exam, the police said.

As per prima facie, so far, no foul play is suspected in the matter, the police added.

The authorities have informed the deceased student’s parents about the unfortunate incident.

The AIIMS has also released an incident report regarding the incident where the institution said, ” It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of the untimely death of one of our students. She was pursuing BSc. (Nursing). The incident occurred on 30th April, 2024. The Delhi Police has been informed and is investigating the case.”

Meanwhile, it was on April 24, that a man’s body was found hanging from an under construction flyover in Rohini’s Aman Vihar, the police had said.

Based on the initial findings and inquiry the police said it was suspected that it could be a case of suicide, however the exact situation will be ascertained after the probe into the matter.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Harpreet, who was found hanging from the under construction UER-II flyover.

A police team had reached the spot soon after the information was received and the Fire Department was also called, and later the body was rescued and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the man was declared brought dead by the doctors.