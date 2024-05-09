AIIMS implements fully digital payment system in cafeteria

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Thursday said it has implemented a 100 per cent digital payment system in all the counters of its cafeteria.

The premier institute said this measure aims to streamline transactions, enhance efficiency, and promote a cashless environment in alignment with the institute’s commitment to modernisation and convenience.

It stated that only digital modes of payment, including smart cards, UPI, credit cards and debit cards will be accepted at all counters of the AIIMS cafeteria.

“The shift to 100 per cent digital payments is a significant step towards promoting transparency, security, and convenience for our staff, visitors, and stakeholders. We urge everyone to cooperate and adapt to this new system for a smoother cafeteria experience,” said AIIMS Director Dr Prof M Srinivas while emphasising the importance of digital transition.

Dr Rima Dada, Professor in charge of the Media Cell said, “The adoption of a fully digital payment system reflects AIIMS’ progressive approach to embracing technological advancements.”

“This move not only enhances convenience but also contributes to a more secure and efficient payment ecosystem,” Dr Dada added.