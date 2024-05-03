Resident doctors of AIIMS hold annual academic conclave

Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, hosted its annual academic conclave, RDACON 2024, bringing together an assembly of professionals in healthcare, health technology, and artificial intelligence.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud graced the occasion.

In his address, the CJI emphasised the essential collaboration between the medical and legal professions, underlining their complementary roles in society.

He also spoke on the rights of the LGBTQ community, sharing personal anecdotes and stressed on the importance of inclusivity in healthcare.

The CJI recounted his interactions with doctors from various departments at the AIIMS and emphasised on the crucial role that medical professionals play in shaping a more equitable society.

The conclave commenced on Thursday evening with poster and oral presentations by AIIMS residents and researchers, showcasing the latest advancements in medicine and research. The participants engaged in insightful discussions, reflecting the spirit of innovation that RDACON seeks to foster.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of optimism about the potential of emerging technologies to revolutionise healthcare in India.

The RDA AIIMS said it remains committed to fostering collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity in healthcare, and looks forward to building on the success of RDACON 2024 in future editions.