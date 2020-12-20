After unleashing a rain of development projects in the past few days across the state, Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami today kickstarted the party’s campaign for the Assembly elections scheduled in 2021 on his home turf in Edappadi of Salem.

The CM paid a visit to Sendraya Perumal Temple in Periyasoragai and started the campaign after offering prayers to the deity. While opposition DMK and Makkal Needhi Maiam of Kamal Haasan started their respective campaigns in early December, defying the normal practice of starting campaign after the announcement of election dates.

On Saturday, the party leaders and cadre gathered near the temple and gave a grand welcome to the Palaniswami. The CM started the campaign by addressing the public from the vehicle designed for his political campaigns. Tamil Nadu government gave the nod for public and political gatherings with 50 per cent occupancy in open spaces starting from 19 December.

Following the event, the chief minister also went ahead to attend a series of government functions including the event to inaugurate Amma clinics in Edappadi.

Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the first assembly election after the demise of two stalwarts of AIADMK and DMK ~ J Jayalaithaa and M Karunanidhi respectively.

The upcoming election has gained more importance as super Rajinikanth announced his decision to launch political party and to contest. More over BJP central leadership also planning big for the state as they never openly talked about the continuation of its presence in AIADMK alliance.

The election is also important as Kamal Haasan is planning to form a third front and even contemplating to have alliance with Rajini, who is more or less inclined to have a tie up with BJP.

Meanwhile, minister for fisheries Jayakumar, speaking to local TV, said that there is no crisis in the party due to which the campaign started early.

“In Tamil Nadu, we have launched the schemes of AIADMK founder and former CMs MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa that have reached the public. So, there is also a common view that people of Tamil Nadu encourage campaigns. Hence, this is just a meeting with the public which is for the good.” he said.

AIADMK is planning to face the elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with BJP. The CM on Friday announced that he will start the campaign from Saturday on request of the party members. He also said that the party will contest along with the existing constituents including BJP in the Assembly polls scheduled next year.