AI-supported classroom should be future strategy: LG Sinha

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday stressed that the future strategy for educational institutions should focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-supported classrooms, rather than AI-led classrooms.

Addressing the 18th annual function of Mahavir (MV) International School here, the LG spoke about the impact of AI on the modern education system and its role in enhancing teacher-student engagement. He highlighted that AI technology should serve as a supportive tool, not a complete replacement for teachers.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the school administration, teachers, and students on the occasion. He emphasised the need for a knowledge revolution to lead India towards becoming a developed nation and to sustain all-round growth across various sectors of the economy.

“In J&K, capacity building and developing schools as centres of excellence has been one of my objectives, and we have created a dynamic and competitive learning environment to harness the power of students’ innovative ideas,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He emphasised the crucial role of teachers in realising the inherent potential of students and ensuring that the core competencies of J&K UT are synergised for a brighter future.

Learning should not be centred around tests and assessments. Learning with proper understanding and awakening is essential to connect the young generation with moral values and the practical aspects of life, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor further emphasised the need to develop a productive teaching-learning ecosystem where teachers are not restricted to the curriculum and are free to share their experiences and wisdom with the students.

“Unless teachers are empowered, students will not be empowered; unless students are empowered, the nation cannot be strong,” he said.

Speaking about the reforms introduced in the education sector in the past few years, the Lieutenant Governor said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing an educational revolution.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated students who excelled in academics and various fields, extending his best wishes to them. He also released the poster of a bhajan video by the students of the school, titled “Garud Vahini Vaishnavi”.

Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri; Padma Shri Dr SP Varma; Padma Shri Mohan Singh; Padma Shri Romalo Ram; Dr Shakti Kumar Gupta, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu and Bishan Singh Dardi were honoured for their significant contribution in their respective fields.

A pledge to ‘Stop Food Wastage’ was also administered to the dignitaries, school management, teachers, students, and parents.

Hira Lal Abrol, Chairman, Mahavir International School; Gourav Abrol, Director of the school; Kundan Lal Dogra, Principal; school staff, teachers, students, and parents were present on the occasion.