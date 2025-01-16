Ahmedabad to host North East Trade and Investment road show

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) will host the North East Trade and Investment roadshow in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The event aims to promote the vibrant trade and investment opportunities in the North Eastern Region (NER) for Gujarat’s dynamic business community.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Ministry of Education, will preside over the roadshow alongside senior representatives from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), North Eastern Council (NEC), North East Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), and North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi).

The event, organized in collaboration with the State Governments of North Eastern Region, FICCI as the Industry Partner, and Invest India as the Investment Facilitation Partner, marks the seventh major roadshow in the lead-up to the North East Investors Summit.

The roadshow will feature detailed presentations from the eight North Eastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Investors will engage in exclusive Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings, offering them a unique opportunity to directly explore sector-specific opportunities and connect with state representatives.

As part of the Ahmedabad roadshow, the Assam government will also showcase Advantage Assam 2.0, the state’s flagship investment initiative. Building on the success of the inaugural Advantage Assam in 2018, this initiative highlights Assam’s position as the gateway to SouthEast Asia.

Advantage Assam 2.0 aims to attract global investors by leveraging Assam’s connectivity with neighboring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, along with its proximity to South East Asia.

The North East Investors Summit, spearheaded by MDoNER, is envisioned as a catalyst for economic development in the region.

By showcasing NER’s untapped potential and facilitating interactions between investors and state governments, the roadshow series is paving the way for transformative investments.