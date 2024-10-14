Ahead of assembly polls, Maha govt announces toll exemption for all light vehicles entering Mumbai

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Eknath Shinde-led government has announced toll exemption for all light motor vehicles entering Mumbai.

The decision, which had been under consideration for several months, was formally announced on Monday by Maharashtra minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse.

Terming the toll waiver a “revolutionary decision,” Bhuse stated, “The government has decided to exempt light vehicles from toll collection starting from midnight tonight.”

Currently, there are five key toll plazas at the entry points to Mumbai: Dahisar, Anand Nagar, Vaishali, Airoli, and Mulund.

Approximately 3.5 lakh vehicles pass through these toll gates daily, including 2.8 lakh light vehicles and 70,000 heavy vehicles. The existing toll charges are Rs 45 for light vehicles and Rs 75 for heavy vehicles.

While the toll exemption applies to light motor vehicles, heavy vehicles will continue to pay toll charges at these entry points.

Bhuse highlighted that the exemption will not only benefit a large number of commuters but also help reduce traffic congestion at these toll plazas.

“The waiving of toll will significantly cut down the time people spend in long queues, offering smoother and faster access into the city,” he explained. “This decision has been in discussion for several months, and today, we have finally taken this revolutionary step.”