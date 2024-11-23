Unexpected: Kharge, Rahul on Maha poll results

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the outcome of the Maharashtra Assembly elections was unexpected.

Reacting to Congress, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance performance in Maharashtra polls, Kharge in a post on X wrote, “Maharashtra results are unexpected. The party is trying to understand the real reasons behind this result.”

“We thank our leaders, workers and supporters. We are true representatives of the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The fight is long and we will continue to raise the issues of the people,” he said.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra by sweeping the Assembly elections.

Referring to the victory of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance in Jharkhand Assembly polls, the Congress chief said, “The people of Jharkhand have given priority to the issues of their rights, water, forests and land. They have rejected the politics of divisiveness and lies. They have defeated the game of misuse of constitutional institutions.’’

Extending his warm wishes to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said, “We have to fight for social justice, raise the voice of the people, and form an accountable government.”

On Maharashtra poll outcome, Leader of Opposition in Lower House and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a post on X wrote, “The results of Maharashtra are unexpected and we will analyse them in detail. Thanks to all the voters of the state for their support and all the workers for their hard work.”

Reacting to JMM-Congress alliance victory in Jharkhand, he said, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Jharkhand for giving a huge mandate to the INDIA bloc. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, all Congress and JMM workers for this victory.”

He said this victory of the INDIA bloc in the state is a victory of the protection of water, forest and land along with the Constitution.

On Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s win from Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, he said, “I feel immense pride as my family in Wayanad has placed its trust in Priyanka. I know she will lead with courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication to transform our cherished Wayanad into a beacon of progress and prosperity.”

Earlier, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, party leader Pawan Khera, however, rejected the poll outcome of the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

“The same pattern has been repeated in Maharashtra, which we had seen in the last few years. Maharashtra had rejected BJP in the Lok Sabha elections fought in the name of Narendra Modi because the public did not want to see Modi ji as Prime Minister. The same Maharshtra gave BJP 132 out of 148 seats after four months. What kind of strike rate is this ?,” he said. Attacking the NDA alliance, Khera further said, “Where BJP has to gain huge advantage, it applies all its tricks there and maintains a level playing field at other places.”

Referring to the Jharkhand polls outcome, he added,“Where there is a level playing field, the results are in front of all.”