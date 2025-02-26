Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauds CM Fadnavis for Maha infra projects

The construction of a 1000-bed hospital near the Magathane metro station is progressing swiftly while another 1000-bed hospital is planned in Kandivali West, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal stated at an event in Mumbai.

Goyal was speaking at an event where he and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis distributed keys for 15 self-redeveloped housing societies in North Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, the minister assured that the Central government would extend full support to the Maharashtra government’s initiatives in urban redevelopment and infrastructure development.

Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message, stating that the government remains committed to providing houses to the homeless. He said that this initiative aims to secure the future of families.

He lauded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for leading major infrastructural projects, including the extension of the Worli-Bandra Coastal Road to Versova as well as the proposed coastal road connecting the new airport through the Atal Setu bridge. These projects, he said, would play a pivotal role in reducing congestion and improving connectivity in Mumbai.

Goyal pointed out that the persistent problem of road damage during monsoon seasons is being tackled through the extensive use of cement concrete roads. He stated that the issue of untreated sewage water polluting water bodies is being effectively managed, with more than Rs 26,000 crore allocated to ensure proper sewage treatment before it is released into the sea.

He expressed the hope that such initiatives would provide North Mumbai with a new direction, fostering development and ensuring a secure future for its residents.