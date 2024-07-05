Agniveers part of Army, should not be dragged into politics: Ex-IAF chief

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief and BJP leader R.K.S. Bhadauria on Thursday refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that a slain Agniveer was not paid the compensation amount.

Saying that the Army and the families of soldiers should not be dragged into politics, Bhadauria told IANS that the Indian Army has already clarified the issue and has also shared the details of the ex-gratia amount given to the family members of martyred Agniveer Ajay Singh.

“I want to assure the youth that Agniveers are part of the Indian Army,” he said, adding that an Agniveer gets equal treatment and compensation like a normal soldier, except pension.

Advertisement

“Have faith in the Indian Army, do not follow politics, and read the rules and laws yourself before joining the Army,” the former IAF chief said.

He also said that Rs 98 lakh has already been given to the family of martyr Ajay Singh and they will be provided Rs 67 lakh more.

“In this way, Rs 1.65 crore will be given to the family of Ajay Singh,” he said.