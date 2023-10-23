Agniveer Soldier’s Family Support Explained by Indian Army

The Indian Army has addressed the issue of financial support for the family of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, a soldier who lost his life while serving in the challenging terrains of Siachen, the world’s highest militarized zone. The Army clarified that the compensation provided to the soldier’s next of kin is determined by the specific terms and conditions of the soldier’s service.

In the case of Laxman’s sacrifice, the financial support package is designed to acknowledge and honor his dedication to duty. The package includes a non-contributory insurance sum of ₹48 lakh, an ex-gratia payment of ₹44 lakh, Seva Nidhi contribution from Agniveer (30%), matched by a government contribution, and the accumulated interest on these funds.

It also encompasses the soldier’s pay for the remaining tenure, from the date of his unfortunate demise up to the completion of four years. This aggregated amount surpasses ₹13 lakh in the present context.

Advertisement

Moreover, an additional contribution of ₹8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund is to be extended to the soldier’s next of kin. This additional support is intended to provide further financial relief to the family during this difficult time.

In an effort to provide immediate assistance and support to the soldier’s family, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) has stepped forward by offering financial aid of ₹30 thousand. This contribution is designed to alleviate some of the immediate financial burdens faced by the soldier’s bereaved family.

It is important to highlight the challenging and treacherous conditions that soldiers face in Siachen, where they contend with extreme cold, frostbite, and fierce high winds.