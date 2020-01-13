Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University students today barged into the University office and surrounded the the Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month’s incidents of assault on students.

Students gathered at noon near the vice chancellor’s office to set up a blockade. They also demanded the university to reschedule examinations and to ensure safety of students on the campus.

The students shouted “FIR, FIR” while the VC Akhtar was standing in the middle of them. She did say that that attempts were being made to file a complaint.

Akhtar also said that filling an FIR will not ensure security. “We are doing everything possible from our end. We have made security arrangements at all places,” she said.

While talking to reporters today she said, “Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing an FIR against Delhi Police will begin from tomorrow.”

The vice chancellor appealed to the students to end their protests.

Earlier, a day after violent protests in and around the campus, Akhtar on December 16 said the university will file an FIR against the forcible entry of police into the library and assaulting the students studying there.

The Vice-Chancellor, at a press briefing, said the police officials had entered the university campus without due permission from the administration.

“Jamia will not tolerate entry without permission,” Akhtar said while adding that the damage done to the infrastructure will not be tolerated either.

She also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The University campus was the scene of tension following anti-CAA protests erupting in violence in the neighbouring areas of Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar.

On December 15 last year, police took to lathi-charge and entered the varsity’s premises as well as fired tear gas shells inside the campus. Several buses and vehicles were torched in the national capital during the violent protest.

Waseem Ahmad Khan, Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia had then accused Delhi Police of forcefully entering the campus and beating up the students.

He had said that police entered the campus without permission and also alleged that the staff and students were being beaten and even forced to vacate the campus.