Jamia prohibits protests, slogans against any constitutional entities on campus

The Jamia Millia Islamia has declared that no protests, dharnas, or slogan shouting against any constitutional entities shall be allowed in any part of the university campus.

A recent order issued by the University’s Registrar Prof Mahtab Alam Rizvi read: “It has been brought to the notice of the competent authority of the University that some students are involved in raising slogans without the permission or intimation to the University authorities against the Prime Minister of India and other law enforcement agencies of the country on the issues which are not related to the academia as well as to the University.”

Referring to its order dated 29th August 2022, it said the students of the University were advised not the hold such meetings/gatherings/dharnas or raise slogans in any part of the university campus without prior permission of the varsity authorities.

Advertisement

“It is once again reiterated for the information of all students of the University that no protests, dharnas, raising slogans against any constitutional dignitaries shall be allowed in any part of the University campus, otherwise disciplinary action against such erring students shall be initiated as per provision of the University rules,” the order read.

All deans of faculties, heads of the departments, and directors of centres are requested to bring this to the notice of the students of their respective faculty/department/Centre, it added.