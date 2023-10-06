Agencies must adopt ‘ruthless’ approach against terror: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah upheld the “zero-tolerance policy” for terrorism and said the government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from the country. Shah said this while addressing the 3rd Anti-Terror Conference after inaugurating the meeting in New Delhi, on Thursday

Talking tough against terrorism, Shah said all anti-terror agencies must adopt a “ruthless” approach so that no new terrorist organization be formed.

The home minister said a model anti-terrorism structure should be established under the purview of the NIA. He added that the hierarchy and structure of all anti-terrorism agencies in all the states should be made uniform for better coordination between the Centre and state agencies.

Shah stressed that to fight terrorism, agencies must adopt out-of-the-box thinking and innovative measures. He also emphasized that all anti-terror agencies should make multidimensional and artificial intelligence-based use of terror-related databases to successfully fight terrorism.

The two-day conference will focus on addressing various facets of terrorism and chalk out strategic plans to counter the same. Additionally, it will emphasize on creating better coordination with relevant agencies and state security forces working against terrorism.

The top brass from several state police departments, anti-terror units, intelligence and probe agencies of the country are taking part in the conference.

A source in the Union home ministry said Shah will chair the review meeting on left-wing extremism, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Friday.