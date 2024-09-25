After UP, Himachal to have food establishments and street vendors display names of owner and IDs

Close on the heels of UP, now Himachal Pradesh too has mandated the display of owner’s name and identification outside the restaurants, fast food outlets, eateries and also by street vendors selling edible items.

Congress leader and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, while talking to media, stated that this move is aimed at ensuring food safety so as to provide people access to clean and hygienic food. He said a collective decision similar to UP was taken in a meeting of the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation held on Tuesday and that the orders have been issued to that effect.

The decision is the outcome from growing concerns of food safety and apprehensions of food contamination particularly in the light of alarming incidents of especially harmful substances being reported that are dangerous to human health, he said.

The move is a replication of the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directions that underscores the need for enhancing public safety and stringent action against incidents of food adulteration. It also underlines the need for stricter inspections and amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Singh, taking to Facebook, had also announced the new development of mandating display of owners name and IDs so as to fix accountability and check adulteration in the food service industry.“We intend to strictly enforce the rules in our state as well, similar to UP. Any complaint will be dealt with strictly,” he asserted.