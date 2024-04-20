After the second phase, SP-Congress will be out of contention: Amit Shah

Claiming a wipeout of Congress in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls itself, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the second phase, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress would be out of contention.

“In 2017, two boys came together, Rahul and Akhilesh. Even after this, a BJP government was formed in UP. In the Lok Sabha elections also both the boys are together, but a BJP government will be formed,” he declared.

Addressing a joint rally with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to seek support for Bollywood star and BJP candidate Hema Malini here on Saturday, he said while Rahul Gandhi was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, Narendra Modi was born in a poor family.

“These two are face-to-face now. Narendra Modi is not accused of corruption. On one hand, there is Rahul Gandhi, who is holidaying on a private island in Thailand while on the other, Narendra Modi, who does not take leave even on Diwali, is contesting the elections,” Shah pointed out.

He said Modi made Jai Shri Ram by building the Ram temple while the Congress Party kept the Ram temple issue pending for 70 years.”Narendra Modi won the case during his five-year tenure, performed Bhoomi Pujan built a temple, and chanted Jai Shri Ram. Even in the matter of Ayodhya’s life prestige, the Opposition parties did not succumb to the greed of their vote bank.

Congressmen and Akhilesh Yadav say what does Congress and India have to do with it,” Shah said while claiming that he is Vaishnav by birth and religion.

He further said, “Kashmir was waiting for the removal of Article 370 for 70 years. During Congress rule, terrorists used to come from Pakistan, carry out bomb blasts, and go away. But Narendra Modi ordered entry in Pakistan and eliminated terrorists by carrying out surgical strikes and air strikes”.

“Narendra Modi has made the country safe and prosperous. Worked to bring the country’s economy from number 11 to number 5. If he becomes prime minister for a third time, India will become the third largest economy in the world,” claimed.

Shah said Chaudhary Charan Singh was the leader who worked to secure the land of the farmers of Uttar Pradesh. But Congress did not award him Bharat Ratna, but BJP honoured him with the prestigious award.

He said in 2014 when the BJP made Hema Malini its candidate from Mathura, she was a well-known cine actress… Now, she has become a Krishna devotee. “Hema Malini sends some letter every month regarding the development of Mathura,” he disclosed.

Speaking on the occasion, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary said the Mathura region has its own distinct identity. The emotions of the people here are unique. People from every corner of the country come here with faith and devotion.

He said Narendra Modi has given momentum to the country, but under the Congress government, schemes were made, trumpets were blown, but the schemes did not come to fruition.

“Whatever scheme is made in the Modi government, the public gets its direct benefits. The money reaches the beneficiaries’ accounts directly. There are no scams in the name of schemes,” he said.

“Before the Corona pandemic, one-to-one and a half crore devotees used to come to Mathura every year. Now, more than six crore devotees from India and abroad are coming here every year. This is the result of the promotion that the BJP Government has given to religious tourism,” he said while adding that after the construction of the Banke Bihari Corridor, poor labourers, and small traders would get its benefits.

He said the credit for Chaudhary Charan Singh getting Bharat Ratna goes to the cooperation of the people of Mathura. “I have been a fan of Hema Malini since childhood. I never thought in my childhood that I would have to contest elections face-to-face in 2014. Now, I will never contest elections in front of Hema Malini, whenever I contest elections from Mathura, she must come to campaign for me,” he admitted.

BJP candidate Hema Malini, in a brief speech, said under the leadership of Modi-Yogi, Mathura got a chance to develop a lot in 10 years. In 10 years, the country saw the trailer, and now the entire film will be shown.

“With the beautification of the railway station and development of Braj, devotees coming from all over the world are excited to see Braj,” he said.

Hema Malini announced that if the public elects her as representative for the next five years, a world-class cultural training institute would be built for the development and cultural upliftment of Braj Chaurasi Kos Parikrama.

Besides, doubling of Mathura-Kasganj railway line will be done, rail connectivity between Mathura and Aligarh will be done, he added.