After ten years of zero development, new schemes: Delhi BJP chief’s dig at AAP

Taking a dig at the AAP Government over the Delhi Development Minister’s announcement of schemes for the city’s villages, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva remarked that the ruling party that gave the city zero development in ten years is now announcing new schemes sensing anti-incumbency.

He alleged for the past nine years, the Arvind Kejriwal government did not invest a single penny in rural Delhi causing the deterioration in the city’s rural areas.

He said the Delhi BJP and its MPs appealed to the Central government for help through Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who, in response, initiated the Delhi Gramin Uday Abhiyan by securing Rs 968 crore of funding from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Under this campaign, a development environment was created in rural Delhi, which unsettled the AAP.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that initially, the AAP tried to obstruct development work through the mayor and the Municipal Corporation. Now, in its final days, the government announced a minimal development plan of Rs 93 crore, which is a peanut in comparison to actual needs, he claimed.

He said in the MCD meeting of September, a project of a village’s road, which was worth Rs 5 crore and funded by the DDA under the Gramin Uday Abhiyan, was allegedly stopped.

The BJP leader asked how Development Minister Gopal Rai plans to execute the project with only 90 days left, as this time would be consumed merely in planning and tendering processes.