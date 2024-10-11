Delhi Govt approves 100 new schemes worth Rs 93 crores for villages’ development: Gopal Rai

In a bid to boost development in Delhi’s villages, the AAP government on Friday approved 100 projects worth Rs 93 crore on Friday in a meeting of the Gram Vikas Board with Development Minister Gopal Rai.

The projects approved by the Board to ensure development in the capital’s villages include works related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centers, parks, crematoriums, and playgrounds. The projects will be carried out in Delhi’s rural areas at a cost of Rs 93 crore, and the concerned officials have been instructed to complete the projects within the stipulated time frame.

During the meeting, the members raised concerns about pending and new proposals, to which the minister responded, emphasizing that the government had established the Delhi Gram Vikas Board to ensure the development of Delhi’s rural belt . The minister said, “the board has approved the installation of 100 benches in large villages and 20 benches in smaller villages. These development projects, under the Development Department, are being implemented through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the MCD,” he added.

Works to be done under the Gram Vikas Project include construction of link roads and rural roads in Delhi’s villages, development of ponds and reservoirs, development of community centers, parks, crematoriums, playgrounds, and gymnasiums across the city’s villages. Construction of drainage systems, repairing of Chaupals, Barat Ghars, community centers, and other need-based works will also be undertaken as part of the initiative.