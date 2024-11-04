Delhi govt to soon launch Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the Delhi government is set to launch its Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women across the national capital very soon.

Kejriwal informed this while addressing a crowd during his Padyatra in Model Town and Timarpur, while he also challenged the BJP to account for its contribution to the city over the last decade.

He asserted that, had it been willing, BJP’s central government could have transformed Delhi into a “paradise.” Instead, he alleged that they focused on halting key infrastructure and welfare projects, which have now resumed at full speed following the AAP chief’s return from jail.

The AAP leader also took time to personally visit homes along the route, directly engaging with families and hearing their concerns.

In his address to a gathering at Rajpura village, Kejriwal reaffirmed his government’s commitment to Delhi’s residents, vowing to continue delivering accessible, high-quality public services and addressing local concerns.

He started his speech by addressing the water issues in Rajpura village, where he acknowledged residents’ long-standing difficulties and noted that water supply improvements have begun.

Kejriwal said, “Rajpura village faced serious water issues. But now, the water has finally started coming,” he added, highlighting that such basic necessities had gone unaddressed for too long.

Reflecting on his time spent in jail, Kejriwal pointed that during his absence, the Lieutenant Governor and BJP were running the city’s administration, and alleged that they could have addressed the city’s issues if they wanted.

However, he asserted, “In the past six months, they did nothing except halt ongoing projects and block essential services.”

He assured the people that all the stalled works will now be taken up, including road construction, sewer cleaning, and garbage removal.

He urged voters to reflect on the BJP’s governance in other states, citing alleged issues like electricity shortages and high utility bills in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.