AAP has broken all records of corruption in Delhi and inflicted damage on people from all age groups: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday lashed out at the AAP government in Delhi, alleging that it broke all records of corruption during its decade-long rule and that those who entered politics to fight against dishonesty are now among the most corrupt.

Addressing a public meeting in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, Nadda alleged that the AAP government was involved in a liquor scam worth crores of rupees, while several other alleged scams surfaced during its rule.

Pointing to the AAP’s promise of free water, Nadda sharpened his attack, accusing the party’s dispensation in Delhi of an alleged Rs 28000 crore scam discovered in the Delhi Jal Board. He claimed that the AAP government failed to complete the audit.

He said that while the AAP government talked of an education revolution, it sidelined it and got embroiled in the alleged liquor scam.

Hitting out at the AAP government over its mohalla clinic health model, Nadda alleged it was tainted by a scam of about Rs 65,000 crore involving fake medical tests. He also accused the then-Arvind Kejriwal dispensation of a Rs 300 crore fraud related to medicines at government health institutions.

The BJP national chief lambasted the AAP supremo, accusing him of betraying and inflicting damage on people from all age groups and coming from all sections of society.

Nadda alleged that AAP has expertise in spreading falsehoods, adding that people will no longer fall for its lies.

The BJP leader further said that this election will determine Delhi’s future — whether the city progresses towards development or regresses in terms of growth.

He said that the AAP government has ruined the entire city with piles of garbage scattered in many areas, while the pollution of the holy Yamuna river has also not been addressed despite promises made by the AAP chief.

Nadda accused the state government of neglecting the city’s roads and expressed sympathy for auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers, stating that when they navigate such broken roads, they end up spending high on repair of their vehicles, while their earnings remain low.

The BJP leader also highlighted the miserable condition of waterlogged streets and overflowing drains in many areas of the city, urging people to vote for change and improvement this time, and not fall for the falsehoods of AAP.