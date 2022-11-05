After MP, Uttarakhand set to begin MBBS in Hindi from 2023

Starting from the next academic session, medical courses in Uttarakhand will be taught in Hindi (as well as English), State Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Saturday.

With the decision in implementation, Uttarakhand will become the second state to do so after Madhya Pradesh. Talking about the decision, Mr Rawat said the step by the state arrived in view of the special importance being given by the Centre to Hindi.

The state’s Medical Education Department has set a four-member expert committee in for the swift implementation. The panel is headed by Dr CMS Rawat, principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, the minister highlighted.

As per the minister, the committee will make a draft of new syllabus for colleges after reviewing the MBBS Hindi syllabus in government colleges of Madhya Pradesh.

The MBBS course in Hindi will commence in the next academic session after receiving the panel’s draft and finalizing formalities, the minister asserted.

On October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to start medical education in Hindi.