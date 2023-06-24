After assembly, municipal polls, BJP sweeps co-op bank elections

After retaining power in 2022 assembly polls before trouncing the Opposition in urban local bodies’ polls, BJP continued its winning spree by grabbing almost all the chairman and deputy chairman posts of the district cooperative banks.

UP BJP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has registered a big victory in the election of chairman and deputy chairman of district cooperative banks.

At a time when the Opposition parties were holding mutual consultations to defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Patna on Friday, the saffron party sprang a surprise winning the largest number of the seats of cooperative banks’ chairman and deputy chairman.

According to party sources here on Saturday BJP candidates have won 38 out of 39 seats for the post of chairman of Uttar Pradesh District Cooperative Banks. Not a single candidate of SP, BSP or Congress was successful in the elections.

Apart from this, 32 out of 33 seats for the post of deputy chairman of the district cooperative banks have also been bagged by BJP candidates. Here too, the Opposition candidates could not open their account.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the victorious candidates after BJP’s landslide victory in the district cooperative banks elections.

He tweeted, “Hearty congratulations to all the candidates on the huge victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the election of the year 2023 for the post of chairman and deputy chairman of Uttar Pradesh district cooperative banks.”

“This colossal victory is a proof of the public’s faith in the development-oriented and all inclusive policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Best wishes to all newly-elected chairman-deputy chairman for a bright tenure,” he further added.