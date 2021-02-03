Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. The Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Aatmanirbhar”.