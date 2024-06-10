Adityanath meets members of Modi 3.0 cabinet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the newly appointed Union ministers in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, namely Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari, in Delhi on Monday.

All three BJP leaders were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers on Sunday. This marks Adityanath’s first meeting with the leaders following NDA’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He arrived in the national capital to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet. He extended his best wishes to them on their inclusion in the Cabinet.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari won from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, and from Nagpur in Maharashtra, respectively, in the Lok Sabha election. CM Yogi had also campaigned for Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.