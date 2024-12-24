Adityanath, Fadnavis defend Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday came out in strong defence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is facing the Opposition’s heat for his recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Adityanath targeted Congress and other parties said that the nature of Congress has always been anti-Ambedkar. ” They want to do politics to divide the society,” he told media persons here on Tuesdsy.

CM said that Congress’s history has been to deprive Dalits.” The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Baba Saheb to be a part of the Constitution Committee. During the UPA government, Baba Saheb’s picture was shown being whipped by Nehru. For this, the then Human Resources Minister Kapil Sibal had to apologize,” he demanded.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Congress had defeated Baba Saheb in the elections. Congress did not want Baba Saheb to go to the Lok Sabha and never allowed the memorial to be built after Baba Saheb’s death.

” While resigning, Baba Saheb had accused Congress that Congress and Nehru were concerned about Muslims and not about the deprived and Dalits. Baba Saheb, who carried forward the movement for the deprived and Dalits, was not made a member of any committee of the Lok Sabha,” he said while adding that Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar was instrumental in the country’s freedom movement, constitution making and independent India.”

” Samajwadi Party has the same history as Congress. His name was removed from the college named after Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Kannauj. Name removed from Saharanpur Medical College,” he alleged.

He said that politics is being done by presenting half-hearted statements of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress must apologise for tweeting a partial video of Amit Shah’s speech about Dr Ambedkar and then attacking Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavissaid on Tuesday at Nagpur.

“First of all, the Congress must apologise for tweeting a partial video of Amit Shah’s speech about Dr Ambedkar and then attacking Shah. The Congress wasted the time of the Parliament and now they are wasting the time of the people as well.

“In fact, after Prime Minister Modi exposed the Congress in Parliament by talking about how the Congress, Nehru, Indira Gandhi and the Gandhi family opposed government job reservation quotas which are Constitutional, the Congress has now begun to indulge in drama,” the CM said.

“The same Congress never conferred Bharat Ratna award upon Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress ensured that Dr Ambedkar would never get voted to the Parliament. It took several years and agitation to construct a memorial at the place where Dr Ambedkar passed away.

“It was only after Modi became the Prime Minister, and I, as the Chief Minister, approached him, that a piece of land worth Rs 2000 crore at Indu Mill was sanctioned within three days, where a memorial for Dr Ambedkar is being constructed,” Fadnavis said.

“When several Ambedkarite organisations had requested the Congress to ensure that a house located at where Dr Ambedkar studied in London, should not be allowed to be auctioned off, the Congress never bothered to do so.

“However, after the BJP government came to power, we purchased that house. Whether it is at Mhow, Deekshabhomi or Alipur Road, memorials to Dr Ambedkar were constructed by the BJP and the Modi government. The Congress is merely interested in utilising the name of Dr Ambedkar for political purposes. The Congress never gave any respect to Dr Ambedkar at any time. Even the Bharat Ratna conferred upon Dr Ambedkar was not something done by the Congress,” he added.