ADGP met RSS leader as envoy of CM Vijayan; CPM conspired to sabotage Thrissur Pooram: VD Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan intensified allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday following revelations about a meeting between Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar and RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabela.

Satheesan claimed that ADGP MR Ajith Kumar met RSS leader Hosabela as a messenger for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “M R Ajith Kumar was meeting the RSS leader as an envoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. I have proof that the ADGP met with the RSS leader,” Satheesan said.

He further accused the Chief Minister of using police officers to resolve cases under investigation by central agencies. “Former state police chief Loknath Behra was previously used to settle cases through his connections with the Centre. Pinarayi Vijayan has close relations with RSS leaders,” he said.

Satheesan also alleged that the Chief Minister had met RSS leaders from Kerala at the Muscat Hotel.

Even if it is admitted for the sake of argument that ADGP Ajith Kumar met the RSS leader in his private capacity, what action was taken by the Chief Minister against him when he came to know about this, Satheesan asked.

“What action did the Chief Minister take when he learnt that an officer under him had met the RSS leader privately.?” Satheesan asked.

“We have already said that there is an illicit relationship between CPI-M and BJP. A special privilege is given to Pinarayi Vijayan by the Centre,” the senior Congress leader said.

He alleged that a nexus between the Chief Minister and ADGP Ajith Kumar was behind sabotaging the Thrissur Pooram to create a Hindu sentiment and thereby facilitating a BJP win in Thrissur. The Thrissur Pooram was sabotaged while the ADGP was in Thrissur, he said. He alleged that the CPI-M conspired to sabotage the Thrissur Pooram to facilitate a BJP win in Thrissur.

Meanwhile, ADGP Ajith Kumar admitted that he met RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at a hotel in Thrissur last year. He clarified that the meeting was part of a private visit. The ADGP issued this clarification following an inquiry from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office.

Amid the raging controversy over ADGP Ajith Kumar’s meeting with RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, it has also come out that the top police officer also met former BJP general secretary and RSS spokesperson Ram Madhav last year.

A special branch report says that ADGP Ajith Kumar also met former BJP general secretary and RSS spokesperson Ram Madhav at a hotel in Kovalam. The meeting took place when Ram Madhav came to Thiruvananthapuram to attend the Chintan baithak of RSS last year.

Meanwhile, KPCC president K Sudhakaran MP said that ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, who met the RSS leadership, is an agent of the Chief Minister and CPI-M. Sudhakaran also said that what awaits Ajithkumar is the fate of the Chief Minister’s former Principal Secretary M Sivashankar. The LDF government is subordinate to the RSS, he further said.