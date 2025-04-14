Wife moves SC seeking CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu’s death

Nearly one month after the Kerala High Court rejected the demand for a CBI probe into the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate(ADM) Naveen Babu, his wife Manjusha approached the Supreme Court on Monday with the same plea.

Manjusha, in her petition, stated that the family does not have faith in the ongoing investigation by the Kerala Police and tht a probe by the CBI will only bring out the truth behind the death of Naveen Babu.

A single bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath on January 6 rejected the plea filed by Naveen Babu’s wife seeking transfer of the probe into her husband’s alleged suicide to the CBI, observing that the accused merely having ties with the ruling political dispensation was no ground to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

The Court had also stated that the appellant could not point to any material flaw in the current investigation, warranting a CBI probe. Manjusha moved the division bench against the single bench order.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court, on March 3, dismissed the writ petition filed by Manjusha against the single judge’s order dismissing her plea.

The bench, comprising Justice PB Suresh Kumar and Justice Jobin Sebastian, dismissed the writ stating that there was no legitimate apprehension that the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is partial or improper.

She has now moved the Supreme Court against the division bench order, dismissing her plea for a CBI probe into her husband’s death.

ADM Naveen Babu was found dead in his official quarters at Pallikkunnu in Kannur on the morning of October 15 last year. He allegedly took his life after facing public humiliation and corruption accusations made by P P Divya, then president of Kannur district panchayat, at a farewell meeting on October 14.