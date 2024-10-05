ADGP Ajith Kumar kept out of Sabarimala pilgrimage meeting

ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, who is in charge of law and order, was not invited to the meeting called to review the preparations for Sabarimala pilgrimage chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday. It is learnt that the Chief Minister’s Office intervened and asked him to stay away from the meeting

Ajith Kumar is currently holding the charge of Sabarimala Coordinator. DGP Sheikh Darvez Sahib apprised the meeting about the preparedness of the Police Department to ensure the pilgrimage takes place in a peaceful manner.

CPI State Secretary Benoy Viswam said that the ADGP, Law and Order, who met RSS leaders several times, is not fit to sit on that chair.

Speaking to media persons in Thrissur, Viswam said that the Chief Minister has asked him to wait for the report on the ADGP issue.

Benoy said that the LDF government will take a proper stand on ADGP, Law and Order, based on the report.

It has, meanwhile, been reported that the high-level inquiry team probing the allegations against Kumar has adverse findings against the ADGP including his meeting with RSS leaders.