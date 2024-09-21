Kerala CM stands by ADGP Ajith Kumar, his political secretary; snubs PV Anvar MLA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday came in to fully protect ADGP Mr Ajith Kumar and his political secretary P Sasi against whom CPI-M-backed independent MLA PV Anvar has raised serious allegations.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Chief Minister said no immediate action will be taken against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, who allegedly met RSS leaders

No one is going to be removed just because someone has leveled an allegation, the Chief Minister said

“The investigation on the allegations against the ADGP is going on. Once the report is ready, and if it is seen that he (ADGP) has acted beyond his remit, appropriate action would be taken,” the CM asserted.

Chief Minister Vijayan completely rejected the claim of CPI and RJD, the two constituent parties in the Left Front, that ADGP Ajith Kumar’s meeting with RSS leaders was a political matter. The Chief Minister’s firm stance was that no one should misunderstand that anyone sitting in a responsible position will be removed just because someone made an allegation.

He said that sending policemen as interlocutors for political purposes is not the style of the ruling left front.

“Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan stated that ADGP M R Ajithkumar met with RSS leaders as my intermediary. The opposition leader might be making such statements based on his party’s past experiences of using police officers as intermediaries for various purposes. We do not have such practices,” CM Vijayan said.

He also emphatically ruled out any action against his political secretary, P Sasi, against whom CPI-M-backed independent MLA PV Anvar raised serious allegations, saying that Sasi is doing exemplary service. “He cannot do anything unlawful,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister came out against CPI-M-backed independent MLA PV Anvar, who raised serious allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar and the CM’s political secretary P Sasi. He expressed his displeasure with PV Anvar for constantly making accusations outside the party in the media.

The Left MLA should have brought the complaint to the attention of the party and the Chief Minister, he said.

“Hacking the phone was something a public servant should not have done. Anwar has no leftist background. He is from Congress,” the CM said and added that Anwar’s phone hacking will also be investigated.

“If a complaint is received, action will be taken. Anwar filed a complaint here. A special investigation team was appointed to investigate the complaint raised by him and the issues raised by him. An investigation is underway. Appropriate action will be taken as part of the investigation,” the CM said

The Chief Minister also said that at least one charge Anvar had made against the ADGP was not supported by evidence. Anvar had alleged that the ADGP had taken money to prevent the arrest of the owner of an online channel. “I verified, but I was not able to corroborate the charges,” the CM said

During the conference, the Chief Minister slammed a section of the media for allegedly spreading “fake news” about the memorandum prepared by the state government for central aid in the context of the Wayanad landslide disaster

Terming it “destructive journalism”, CM Vijayan said that Kerala has been discredited due to the fake news.

He said that there is a hidden agenda behind the media’s inaccurate reporting of figures related to relief efforts in Wayanad. He emphasised that this issue goes beyond just fake news or journalistic ethics.

CM Vijayan said that such sensational news quickly travels worldwide. The opposition has accused the government of misrepresenting its expenditures for Wayanad’s rehabilitation. This misinformation has proliferated on social media, breaching numerous boundaries. The chief minister noted that while false claims spread swiftly, the truth often becomes obscured, making it difficult for the government to counter misleading reports, even in press releases effectively

Meanwhile, PV Anvar MLA launched fresh allegations against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar on Saturday, accusing him of involvement in alleged money laundering and obstructing the investigation of the solar case.

“With that money, Ajith Kumar bought a flat in Kowdiar and sold it just ten days later for twice the price,” Anvar further alleged. Anvar also said that apart from the house in Kowdiar, Ajith Kumar has three other houses.