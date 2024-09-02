ADGP Ajith Kumar builds palatial house in Kavadiyar, alleges PV Anvar

CPI-M backed Independent MLA PV Anvar came to the fore again with more allegations against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar.

Anvar on Monday said ADGP Ajith Kumar is constructing a palatial house at Kowdiar, a prime location in Thiruvananthapuram. He said that Ajith Kumar has purchased the land for constructing a house at Kavadiyar by spending Rs 15 crore. From where Ajith Kumar got so much money to purchase this land,” Anvar asked.

“10 cents of land there is registered in the name of Ajith Kumar and 12 cents in the name of his brother-in-law. The house building is about 15000 square feet,” Anwar said.

“Anvar also accuses MR Ajith Kumar of framing an innocent in the Edavanna case.

“There was an incident in Edavanna where a youth named Rithan was shot dead one and a half years back. We heard that there was a mystery in it. I met Rithan’s wife and family yesterday. Rithan’s wife said Shaan, who is now accused in the case, would never do that. On the third day of the death, the police spoke very badly to Rithan’s wife.The police told her that she should admit that she had an illicit relationship with Shaan.As she didn’t agree to it, the police concocted a new story and made Shaan the accused…..The dead knows many things related to Karipur gold smuggling. He has told many police officers that he will reveal this It is said that he was killed for that reason. The police have not yet recovered the two phones of Rithan. Made Shaan admit that he threw the phone in the Chaliyar river,” Anwar said.

PV Anvar also released the audio of a police officer’s revelation about the sabotage of the solar case. The MLA alleges that MR Ajith Kumar is the main force behind the sabotage of the solar Case. The revelation in the new audio recording is that the complainant changed her statement after the ADGP told the complainant that he would buy money from the accused in the solar case.

“Ajith Kumar’s gang has smuggled gold worth crores of Rupees from the airport. Mujeeb is the main aide of MR Ajith Kumar. The gang is also hacking the phone of the chief minister’s office,” Anvar alleged.

The Left MLA further said that he will cooperate with the investigation team probing the charges against Ajith Kumar and will provide all the evidence. He added that even if Ajith Kumar steps aside or resigns, the allegations will remain.