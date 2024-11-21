Adani spent Rs 2,000 crore to defeat MVA, alleges Uddhav Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Bal Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made serious allegations against the BJP and industrialist Gautam Adani. He alleged that Gautam Adani’s money was spent during the Maharashtra assembly election to defeat the Congress-backed opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“This time, more than Rs 2,000 crore was spent in the elections to defeat the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The money came from Adani. If we form the Maharashtra government, we will investigate Adani, and First Information Reports (FIRs) will be registered against him,” Raut alleged.

When asked about an FIR registered against Uddhav-led Shiv Sena leader Kedar Dighe, a candidate from the Kopar-Panchpakkhadi assembly constituency in Thane, for allegedly distributing liquor and cash to voters, Sanjay Raut said that FIR should first be filed against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“If a case has been registered against Kedar Dighe regarding distribution of liquor and money, then the first case should be against Eknath Shinde. If a case has been registered against Kedar Dighe regarding distribution of money, has such a case been registered against BJP’s Vinod Tawde for distribution of cash? Eknath Shinde’s Rs 3 crore in cash was caught at the Taj Hotel in Nashik,” Raut said.

“Gautam Adani colluded with Eknath Shinde, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis to grab land and tenders through corruption, whether it is Dharavi land, the international airport, or Maharashtra State Electricity Board tenders. We will take action against all of them. So, a huge amount of money has been spent to demolish us,” Raut alleged.

Raut also claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi would win around 165 seats. “We and our allies are confident of getting the numbers to form the Maharashtra government. All our leaders will sit together and decide how the MVA will form the government and who will be the chief minister,” Raut said.

When asked to react to claims that Maharashtra state Congress president Nana Patole might stake claim to be the MVA’s chief ministerial candidate, Raut said, “If this is the case, then Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge should come forward and announce the name of the CM.”