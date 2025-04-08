Adani-backed port terminal in Colombo begins operations

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has officially announced that operations have commenced at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), which is being jointly developed with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority as well as the Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings.

According to a statement issued by Adani Ports, the terminal project represents “a significant investment” of 800 million US dollars and features a 1,400-metre quay length and 20-metre depth, enabling the terminal to handle approximately 3.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually.

Advertisement

“The facility is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo to be fully automated, designed to enhance cargo handling capabilities, improve vessel turnaround times and elevate the port’s status as a key transshipment hub in South Asia,” according to the company statement.

Advertisement

Chairman Gautam Adani termed the development “a milestone” in India-Sri Lanka regional cooperation, stating that the terminal places Sri Lanka “firmly on the global maritime map”, the company’s statement said.

John Keells Group Chairperson Krishan Balendra said that the project “strengthens Sri Lanka’s position as a regional maritime hub.”

However, the inaugural call by a vessel is expected in May 2025. The CWIT project, which is coming up next to the China-backed Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT) in Sri Lanka’s strategic port, will be executed through a 35-year-long build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract among the three parties.

While Adani Ports holds a majority stake of 51% in the CWIT port, John Keells holds 34%, and the SLPA holds 15%, the statement mentioned.