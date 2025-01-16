Actor Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery after being stabbed

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after he was attacked by an intruder with a knife inside his residence in Mumbai, according the police on Thursday. The attacker has been identified from CCTV camera footage. Khan was later taken to Lilavati Hospital at Bandra West where he underwent surgery and is reported to be out of danger now.

“An unknown person entered actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence late at night. He attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Investigation is on”, Mumbai police spokesperson said.The police said the intruder had tried to attack the actor in his children’s room.

However, after he tried to protect his kids (Jeh and Taimur) as well as his wife Kareena Kapoor, he ended up getting stabbed in the process. Some family members of the actor were also present in the house at the time of the incident, the police spokesperson said.

Saif was seriously injured in the attack after a knife blade penetrated close to his spinal cord. The incident took place at the actor’s house around 2 am, after a thief intruded into the house and went straight to the maid’s room, after which the maid began screaming. After hearing her voice, Saif came out of his room and tried to catch the thief. However, the thief attacked Saif and fled from the scene.

After Saif was injured, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan was informed about the incident. Ibrahim reached the building and rushed Saif to Lilavati Hospital in an auto.