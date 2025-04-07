Marriage proposal rejected: 20-year-old stabs girl, injures self in Delhi Cantonment

In a fit of rage, a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed his teenage friend with a knife after she rejected his marriage proposal, and later injured himself, late Sunday night in the Delhi Cantonment area in the south-western part of the city, police said on Monday.

According to police, they were alerted to the incident around 11 pm, after pedestrians informed them that a man had stabbed a girl in Delhi Cantonment area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two had known each other for about a year. However, following the girl’s refusal of his marriage proposal, the accused took the extreme step and attacked her with a knife.

The weapon used in the crime has been recovered from the scene by the police.

Both the accused and the victim have been admitted to DDU Hospital and are currently undergoing medical treatment, officials confirmed.

The suspect, identified as Amit, 20, a resident of Delhi Cantonment area, allegedly stabbed the girl in the neck and abdomen. Her condition is reported to be critical.

A police team has initiated a detailed investigation, collecting evidence, recording eyewitness statements, and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempted murder at the Delhi Cantonment Police Station.