Achieving settlement on national security issues not easy: Vice Admiral Swaminathan on India-China patrolling pact

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan expressed satisfaction over recent reports of India and China agreeing to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. During a press conference held as part of a curtain-raiser for the third edition of the Indian Navy’s Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) Seminar, Swavlamban, he remarked on the complexities of national security issues, emphasising that achieving any form of settlement is challenging.

Swaminathan noted, “In national security issues, it is not easy to come to any kind of a settlement. It’s not easy because there are views, there are perceptions, and there are emotive issues. There are land issues and national security considerations. At one time, you address several elements of national consciousness; you go and talk, negotiate.”

“So, if you come to any kind of settlement, I don’t know what the details are, and I don’t even need to know them, but I do know there is some kind of settlement, and all of us are happy,” he went on to add.

The press conference also highlighted the upcoming Swavlamban seminar, scheduled for October 28-29 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Organised by the Indian Navy to promote innovation and indigenisation in the naval sector, this year’s event promises to be larger and more impactful, focusing on advanced technologies to strengthen India’s defence capabilities.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan shared that since the first two editions of Swavlamban, Rs 1,194 crore has been invested in 171 innovation projects. The 2024 edition will showcase the Navy’s efforts in promoting indigenous solutions through various activities, including the unveiling of new challenges, the release of the Swavlamban 3.0 Document, and domain-specific discussions on niche technologies.

He further outlined the Navy’s vision to achieve self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence technologies, underscored by this year’s theme, “Strength and Power through Innovation and Indigenisation.” This theme highlights the Navy’s dedication to finding cutting-edge solutions to modern warfare challenges through innovation.

A key feature of the event will be the launch of the maiden set of Hackathon Challenges, a national-level competition aimed at addressing real-world operational challenges through technological innovations. Participants from India’s advanced industries will collaborate and present solutions across multiple domains, with the results to be announced at the seminar.