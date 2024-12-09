Acharya Balkrishna highlights Patanjali’s model for sustainable farming in U’khand

Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth emphasised the need for innovative solutions to tackle social and environmental challenges in the state of Uttarakhand. Sharing his vision for transforming the barren lands of Pauri Garhwal into fertile grounds, Balakrishna outlined a sustainable farming model aimed at benefiting local farmers and curbing migration.

“Those who do nothing have complaints about everything, while those unwilling to engage in social work often find faults with those who do,” he remarked.

He stressed the importance of adopting a constructive approach to solve the problems of the society. “In this world, we must either become a solution to society’s problems but if we can’t do that, accept that we the problem,” he said, urging individuals to focus on solutions rather than criticism.

Advertisement

Highlighting Patanjali Yogpeeth’s initiative, Acharya Balkrishna shared the journey of identifying barren lands in Pokhara village for development. “We noticed much of the land here was barren. We didn’t disturb the existing homes but started negotiating to purchase the unused land. However, soon we realized there was no water here. So, what could we do?”

Recalling the region’s history, he explained that the area was once known for its sandalwood forests, with timber floated down the Ganga to Kannauj for perfume production. However, sandalwood trees are now scarce in Uttarakhand. “If it existed before, it can exist again. We managed to arrange water somehow and are now turning this region into a model for farmers,” he added.

The initiative involves cultivating sandalwood, neem, malta, and other crops. According to Acharya Balkrishna, this effort aims to support farmers who lack the resources for experimentation or irrigation. “If this succeeds, the barren land here can be made fertile, providing livelihoods to local people and curbing migration,” he said.