Acharya Balkrishna find two new peaks in Himalayan ranges, named them after Lord Shiva’s symbols

While exploring the Himalayan ranges in Uttrakhand Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yog peeth found two new peaks and named them after Lord Shiva’s symbols.

The Acharya’s joy was unspeakable when he reached Himshikhar (snow peak) situated between Srikanth Parvat and Harshil Horn Peak-2, at a height of nearly 17500 ft. He saw a peak shaped like ‘Om’ when seen from the top and shaped like Kailash parvat with no snow at its top because of conical shape, he named it as ‘Kailash Shikhar’.

The nameless enthralling peaks of Himalayas got their names for the first time by the team of mountaineers led by Acharya BalKrishna in association with Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi.

Acharya along with the Principal of NIMS Colonel Anshuman Bhadauria and Patanjali’s team decided to climb the Himalayan ranges in two teams. “When we reached the top of the mount, three peaks were visible. On the right is Srikhand peak which has been already climbed and a little far down was seen a shape like ‘nandi’, Shiva’s bull and another peak looked like mount Kailash. So the two unnamed, untrekked peaks were named,”said Dr Rajesh Mishra, a member from Patanjali group.

Acharya Balkrishna said “This feat will prove to be a milestone in making Uttarakhand’s Devbhoomi and Dev culture global and it will pave a new way for the awakening of the spiritual consciousness of the people. While trekking, our team was awestruck when the snow peak in the shape of Nandi appeared at a height of 16500 feet and Kailash shaped peak at 17500 feet.”

Dr. Rajesh Mishra, Dr. Bhaskar Joshi, Suraj and Lokesh Panwar were in the mountaineering team along with Acharya Bal Krishna from Patanjali. On behalf of the Nehru Mountaineering Institute (NIMS), Colonel Bhadauria, Saurav Rautela, Girish Rankoti, Ravindra Singh, Govind Ram, Anoop Panwar trekked.